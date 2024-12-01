High rivers prompt safety warning after rescue

Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

A multi-agency search and rescue was launched about 8.30pm last Friday on the Clutha River, after a recreational jetboat with five people on board got into trouble during high river conditions.

Wanaka Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts said all passengers were wearing lifejackets and were accounted for.

"The Clutha is running high, which made conditions dangerous. Given the time and place, a multi-agency emergency response including Wanaka LandSAR were mobilised," she said.

"With the warmer weather, longer days our waterways are attractive for recreationists. Please plan your trips well," she said.

Meanwhile, Queenstown LandSAR were called out to a rescue up the back of the Remarkables.

"It is fair to say that the person who ran into difficulty was woefully prepared and had to endure a night out in freezing conditions. A complete absence of adequate food, clothing and a plan," Snr Sgt Roberts said.

Her planning tips included pre-trip route planning, telling someone of your plans and when you expect to return, check weather forecasts, be prepared for all eventualities, know your limits, take supplies, clothing, equipment and two appropriate means of communication such as a mobile phone and a personal locator beacon, she said.

Wanaka police had been noticing Facebook and "banking" related scams lately, Snr Sgt Roberts said.

"Most sellers are genuine, however there are some people who use marketplace to target people.

"If you are buying something sight unseen, you are taking a risk.

"There are risks when trading on all online platforms. Please do your diligence," she said.

She also urged people to keep up to date with banking related scams.

"Scammers target people of any gender or age, and it doesn’t matter how much money you have," she said.

More information is available on Netsafe.org.nz.

Road policing incidents:

Monday November 25, at about 1.20pm, police attended a single vehicle accident between Wanaka and Hawea. The driver had lost control of the vehicle, which went up a bank. Snr Sgt Roberts said alcohol and speed were likely contributing factors.

Friday November 22, police issued a driver with an excess breath alcohol infringement notice.

The Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit recently observed and recorded a 4655kg truck travelling north on MacPherson St, Wanaka.

Vehicles with a gross vehicle mass (GVM) over 3500kg are prohibited from using this street, and there are warning signs at both ends of McPherson St.