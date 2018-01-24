Human remains found after Lake Hawea fire

Emergency services at the scene yesterday. Photo: Kerrie Waterworth

Police say a fire at a rural property in Lake Hawea is not suspicious and confirmed that human remains have been found.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand volunteer fire crews from Wanaka, Lake Hawea and Luggate were called to the blaze about 11.20am yesterday in a non-mobile house bus used as a dwelling on an access road through a rural property on Domain Rd.

Fire and Emergency acting shift manager Ian Littlejohn said the first fire appliance to arrive reported the structure as ''a total loss''.

Police and fire investigators completed a scene examination this afternoon, which determined that the fire was not suspicious.

Police said remains found within the dwelling were human. They have been removed from the site and were being sent to Christchurch for post-mortem and formal identification.

Beekeeper Peter Ward owns one of the three farms accessed by the dirt road next to which the dwelling was located and described the occupant as a ''nice old guy'' with a thick Scottish accent who used to read a lot.

''He was a bit of a recluse, but he loved Hawea and loved the mountains.''

The man had arrived in New Zealand about 40 or 50 years ago and worked in the orchards in Cromwell before retiring to Lake Hawea.