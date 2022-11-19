Humanity award for 11-yr-old

Hawea Flat School pupil Matilda van Urquhart has received one of 10 Fred Hollows Humanity Awards. Photo: Supplied

Hawea Flat School pupil Matilda van Urquhart (11) stands out from the crowd of 240 nominations across New Zealand, as one 10 recipients of a Fred Hollows Humanity Award this year.

Matilda’s nomination came after being recognised for living with a waste-free mindset and the initiatives created from that.

Matilda began running her own beading business Little Betty's — where she upcycles preloved jewellery and turns it back into something beautiful — when she was 5 years old.

With the money she raised, she bought a sewing machine and learned to create clothes from secondhand textiles and reduce the impacts of fast fashion.

Hawea Flat School teacher Jennie Lyall said Matilda was the first name to spring to everyone’s mind when the nomination was mentioned.

"She is an exceptionally kind and generous soul. Matilda will go out of her way to support others and is always polite and kind."

The awards recognised young New Zealanders who embodied the values of compassion, integrity and kindness — attributes associated with the late professor Fred Hollows and founder of the Fred Hollows Foundation NZ.

The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ chief executive officer Dr Audrey Aumua said the young New Zealanders who received awards this year reflected those attributes.

“There are so many young New Zealanders stepping up to support their fellow students and communities and it is wonderful to recognise and encourage that," Dr Aumua said.