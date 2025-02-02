Hunters advised to get in shape for season

The Roar is a highlight of the hunting calendar. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Getting fit for the deerhunting season could reduce severe injuries that last long after the Roar is over, and save accident compensation costs, the NZ Mountain Safety Council (MSC) says.

A severe injury includes an ACC claim cost of at least $2000, at least 10 days off work, a fracture, head injury or fatality, the MSC said in a statement.

A recent survey of MSC’s Adventure Voice outdoor research community found one in seven hunters had suffered an injury due to a lack of fitness or fatigue.

More than one-third reported they had struggled on a hunt due to lack of fitness.

MSC chief executive Mike Daisley said assessing fitness was a good place to start.

"Many Kiwis hunt all year round and maintain a good level of fitness, but for those who have taken a break over winter and spring, now is the time to get active."

The Roar is a highlight of the hunting calendar, with thousands of hunters heading into the hills for the deer rutting season in March and April.

During this period, the number of severe hunting injuries double compared to an average month, with 40% of severe injuries to the knee and shoulder.

"A severe hunting injury results in an average of 76 days off work, so it’s wise to do the groundwork and avoid injuries if you can," Mr Daisley said.

Hunters reported other benefits of fitness. They included having a more enjoyable time (83%), and covering more ground or challenging terrain (73%).

MSC has designed a free #ROARfit guide to help hunters build endurance and strength, and plan a successful hunt.

"The key is to choose an exercise you like, start small, go regularly and build up slowly, especially if you’re out of practice. A great way to train or maintain your fitness is to walk, tramp or go on shorter hunting trips," Mr Daisley said.

He urged hunters to use the free tool, Plan My Walk, to customise routes and gear lists and share with their hunting party.

Slowing down, taking time to choose a safe route, being aware of terrain traps, and watching footing were all crucial steps to stay safe, he said.

— APL