Info sought after man attacked at Puzzling World

Police are seeking information relating to an assault at Puzzling World, near Wanaka, on Saturday.

Detective Alan Lee, of Wanaka, said the police were appealing to anyone who may have seen a black Mazda ute after the January 20 assault.

"At around 3.30pm three men assaulted an Australian tourist when he intervened in what appeared to be a racially targeted verbal altercation." Det Lee said.

The victim was medically assessed after the attack and was not found to have any serious injuries, he said.

"The man who was being racially abused has not been identified, he is believed to be of Indian descent."

Police would like to hear from this man or anyone who was at Puzzling World on Saturday afternoon and witnessed the incident, as well as anyone who saw a black Mazda ute in the Wanaka area on Saturday.

The ute had a quad bike on the back at the time.

Anyone with information that might help, or anyone who has pictures or videos of the incident is being urged to contact Wanaka Police on (03) 443 7272 or email Alan.Lee@police.govt.nz