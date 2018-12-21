Injured guide walks off Mt Aspiring after four days in hut

A guide who's been stuck on Mt Aspiring with leg injuries for four days has made his way off the mountain.

The guide was believed to have suffered a lacerated and sprained leg on Monday morning. He had been holed up in a hut on the mountain since, waiting for help.

Wanaka search and rescue chairman, Bill Day, said the guide managed to recover enough to walk out.

"Over the three days his knee got significantly better and he elected to walk out to the normal helicopter pick up point on the Bonar Glacier," Day said.

WanakaSAR was in constant radio contact with the man, Day said, but they weren't able to get to him due to weather.

"We were unconcerned as he was in Colin Todd Hut with plenty of food and shelter."

The guide was also a member of WanakaSAR and a "valued member" of the alpine rescue team.

Day said it was interesting for him to find himself on the other side of a "rescue".