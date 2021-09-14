Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Jetty to remain closed

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    The Ruby Island jetty will remain closed for the next six to eight weeks for maintenance and repairs.

    A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesman said the work had been planned for August but was interrupted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

    Maintenance and some minor structural repairs would also start on the West Wanaka Matukituki Bridge from Wednesday, September 15, to Friday, September 24, he said.

    Due to the narrow width of this bridge, it would be periodically closed in order to complete the work.

    ‘‘We will open the bridge on the hour every hour between 7am and 7pm during weekdays to allow any waiting traffic through but [it] will be fully open overnight and on weekends,’’ he said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter