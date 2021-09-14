Jetty to remain closed

The Ruby Island jetty will remain closed for the next six to eight weeks for maintenance and repairs.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesman said the work had been planned for August but was interrupted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Maintenance and some minor structural repairs would also start on the West Wanaka Matukituki Bridge from Wednesday, September 15, to Friday, September 24, he said.

Due to the narrow width of this bridge, it would be periodically closed in order to complete the work.

‘‘We will open the bridge on the hour every hour between 7am and 7pm during weekdays to allow any waiting traffic through but [it] will be fully open overnight and on weekends,’’ he said.