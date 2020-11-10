Lake Hawea man arrested in meth operation

Firearms recovered at a Lake Hawea property. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

A two-month-long investigation into the supply of illicit drugs in Wanaka resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old Lake Hawea man.

The man is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court today after a Central Otago police operation targeted the supply of methamphetamine in the wider Wanaka area.

Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw, of Central Otago CIB, said the man was arrested in Queenstown on Friday night and charged in relation to the possession and supply of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

He said the arrest was the culmination of a two-month-long investigation into the supply of illicit drugs in the area.

Police also searched a Lake Hawea property. Methamphetamine, cannabis and three firearms were recovered.

‘‘With this operation police have caused significant disruption to a national supply chain that has been responsible for immeasurable harm,’’ Det Sgt Shaw said.

Inquiries were ongoing and officers continued to target and hold to account people causing harm in the community through the sale and supply of methamphetamine, he said.

