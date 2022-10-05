Last day on the slopes

Treble Cone is covered in snow on closing day on Sunday.

The skifield had extended its season by a week.

It had been due to close on September 25 but with heavy snowfalls from the start it was able to extend the season as good spring conditions prevailed.

There was still plenty of snow when the season finished.

Skifield general manager Laura Hedley said it had been another "epic" season at Treble Cone.

The season began with one of the biggest snow storms in recent years, she said.

That set the field up from opening day to closing.

Coronet Peak also closed on Sunday. Cardrona and The Remarkables skifields are due to close on October 16.