Learmonth new chamber chairwoman

Ignite Wanaka Chamber of Commerce chairwoman Jo Learmonth. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wanaka Airport operations manager Jo Learmonth is the new chairwoman of Ignite Wanaka Chamber of Commerce, replacing Andrew (Howie) Howard, who has stepped down as chairman.

Mr Howard, chairman since January 2021, remains on the board alongside Celia Crosbie (vice chairwoman), Claire Dooney, Laura Hedley, John Mezger and Bronwyn McCarthy. Queenstown Lakes District Councillor and deputy mayor Calum McCleod is ex-officio.

"Due to my other commitments I have not been able to devote the time and energy that our business community expects and deserves," Mr Howard said in a media release.

"I am still really excited about being a part of this great team and working to support Jo. I have no doubt she is the right person at the right time for us."

Ms Learmonth has worked in public and private enterprises. She specialises in business performance at SME level, as well as with start-ups and corporate project management.

"Howie has served the chamber tirelessly as chair, and on behalf of the board, I would like to thank him for his leadership and dedication to the Wanaka business community over the past 15 months,’’ Ms Learmonth said.

"We are delighted that he will still be involved at the board table and appreciate his contributions to date ...

"The Wanaka business community has endured a difficult two years with the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant economic crisis that we continue to navigate.

"This year will remain challenging for our local businesses. The chamber board is determined to support businesses in the Upper Clutha and advocate on their behalf to help enable the sustainable success of our local economy."

The board is seeking a new general manager after Naomi Lindsay resigned to start the Well Bean Cafe at the Wanaka Lakes Health Centre.