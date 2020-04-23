Thursday, 23 April 2020

Lick that: ice cream named top dairy product

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    A Wanaka ice cream producer has had one of its products named the best dairy product in the nation in the 2020 Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards.

    The awards celebrate the best of the country’s locally grown and made food and drink products. Twenty-five judges assessed entries at AUT School of Hospitality and Tourism on March 7.

    Aroma, appearance, taste, texture and quality counted for 75% of the marks, the rest being based on sustainability and brand story.

    Pure NZ Ice Cream’s boysenberry ice cream was named dairy champion. The ingredients for the gluten- and peanut-free ice cream are locally sourced where possible, and the boysenberries used are from Nelson.

    Judges praised the ice cream for its ‘‘natural boysenberry flavour and creamy texture’’, saying ‘‘it’s difficult to resist’’.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter