Lick that: ice cream named top dairy product

A Wanaka ice cream producer has had one of its products named the best dairy product in the nation in the 2020 Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards.

The awards celebrate the best of the country’s locally grown and made food and drink products. Twenty-five judges assessed entries at AUT School of Hospitality and Tourism on March 7.

Aroma, appearance, taste, texture and quality counted for 75% of the marks, the rest being based on sustainability and brand story.

Pure NZ Ice Cream’s boysenberry ice cream was named dairy champion. The ingredients for the gluten- and peanut-free ice cream are locally sourced where possible, and the boysenberries used are from Nelson.

Judges praised the ice cream for its ‘‘natural boysenberry flavour and creamy texture’’, saying ‘‘it’s difficult to resist’’.