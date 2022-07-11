Luggate bridge to close for urgent repairs

Scaffolding at one bridge abutment is now in place. Photo: Waka Kotahi

The Luggate Red Bridge on State Highway 8A near Wanaka will be closed for part of Wednesday for urgent repairs.

Aspiring Highways, contracted to Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency, has some work to do at one abutment and the bridge will be closed from 9am to 1pm.

Peter Standring, the maintenance contract manager for Waka Kotahi, Central Otago, advised today that anyone using the highway would need to take the detour route or travel around the closure time.

The bridge was closed for two days last week for scaffolding/staging to be installed to enable access to the bridge’s structure ahead of upcoming repairs.

While installing the scaffolding, Aspiring Highways’ crew spotted the need for some urgent work, hence the closure during the school holidays.

“This stage of work was foreseen at the outset of this project, but the extent of the damage found has required it to be carried out sooner than originally programmed,” Mr Standring said.

“We are doing our best to minimise the time it will take and aim to stick to our overall programme after this work is completed. Thanks to all drivers for taking care on the detour route, or working their journeys around it.”

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated at short notice.

The Luggate Red Bridge detour route which adds 30 minutes to the journey. Image: Waka Kotahi

Detour information car drivers

Detour via Kane Rd, Camphill Rd and State Highway 6. This detour will add approximately 30 minutes to journey time.

Detour for 50MAX drivers

50MAX drivers can travel via Kane R, Domain Rd, Cemetery Rd and Capell Ave.

Detour for HPMV drivers

HPMV drivers will need to travel outside 9am to 1pm.