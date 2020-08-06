Makarora Bridge repairs to resume

The work would require daytime and night-time closures. Photo: NZTA

Work is set to resume on repairs to the Makarora Bridge on the Otago side of State Highway 6.

The New Zealand Transport Agency’s Aspiring Highways team is preparing for several weeks of work on the road, also known as the Haast Highway.

An earlier period of maintenance and strengthening work was carried out in March this year.

The Makarora River Bridge is a single lane bridge about 14km north of Makarora and 4km south of Haast Pass, on the Otago side.

It is between the Blue Pools track and new carpark and Fantail Falls to the north.

The work would require daytime and night-time closures, NZTA said, and exceptions would only be made for emergency services during night closures.

August daytime closures

From Wednesday August 12 until Friday August 28, there will be closures of 30 minutes every hour on weekdays, Monday to Fridays from 8am to 5pm.

September daytime closures

From mid-September, there will day closures of up to 30 minutes from Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18 from 8am to 5pm.

Night-time closures

Five nights: end of August, early September

From Sunday August 30 to Thursday night September 3, the bridge will be fully closed all night from 9pm to 5am.

As well as bridge strengthening, crews will also be working on the deck.

“We will need these full overnight closures to enable materials to set and cure with no movement,” Mark Stewart, maintenance contract manager Central Otago for the Transport Agency, said.

“We thank everyone for being patient and making alternative arrangements for their travel through SH6 during the night closures or leaving with plenty of time to get over the bridge in either direction.”

At all other times, speed would be down to 30 km/h on the bridge.

The work was heavily weather dependent, so any updates to closure times or delays once work is under way could be found at: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadworks/310228



