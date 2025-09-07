Making an impact nets share of $85k

Love Wānaka impact partner Richard Young at an industry planting day in May. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A combined $85,505 is to be distributed across 12 local organisations working to restore nature, reduce waste, and protect biodiversity across the district.

The Love Wānaka and Love Queenstown community funds have announced their 2025 Impact Grant recipients, distributing the money to initiatives dedicated to protecting and regenerating the natural environment across the Upper Clutha and Wakatipu regions.

Funded by donations from local businesses, industry partners, and visitors, the grants reflect a commitment to regenerative tourism and long-term environmental stewardship in the district.

"These grants are about more than funding — they represent a community working together for the future of our region," Community Fund co-ordinator Ash Bickley said.

"Businesses, visitors, and locals are helping to fuel these everyday projects, while also building systems and partnerships that will deliver long-term impact."

This year’s funding supports initiatives led by Mana Tāhuna Charitable Trust, Te Kākano Aotearoa, Planetary Accounting Network, Plastic Free Wānaka, WAI Wānaka, Routeburn Dart Wildlife Trust, Tāhuna Glenorchy Dark Skies, Upper Clutha Tracks Trust, Wakatipu Reforestation Trust, Wakatipu Wildlife Trust, and Friends of Bullock Creek.

Love Wānaka impact partner Kate Akass at the industry planting day.

Although the initiatives have different focuses, they all plan to expand funding rounds, welcoming greater support from local businesses and visitors, and starting new projects that respond to environmental challenges across the district.

The grants are set to enable a mix of native habitat restoration, biodiversity monitoring, predator control, waste reduction, wetland protection, and community engagement projects.

Beyond these grants, a further $19,000 has been invested in the Love Wānaka and Love Queenstown endowment funds, creating long-term financial resilience to support environmental restoration for decades to come.

Chief executive of 45 South Community Foundation, formerly Wakatipu Community Foundation, Jennifer Belmont said investing in these initiatives was a way of supporting future generations.

"Today’s grants make a real difference on the ground, and the long-term investment means that difference will last," she said.