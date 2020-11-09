Monday, 9 November 2020

1.02 pm

Man arrested, guns and drugs found, in Wanaka meth investigation

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Firearms recovered at a Lake Hawea property. Photo: Supplied
    Firearms recovered at a Lake Hawea property. Photo: Supplied
    A man has been arrested and guns and drugs recovered following a two-month investigation into the supply of methamphetamine in the Wanaka area.

    Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw, Central Otago CIB, said a 31-year-old man will appear in Invercargill District Court tomorrow after a Central Otago police operation targeting the supply of methamphetamine in the wider Wanaka area.

    The man, an Upper Clutha resident, was arrested in Queenstown on Friday last week and has been charged in relation to the possession and supply of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

    The arrest was the culmination of a two-month-long investigation into the supply of illicit drugs in the area, Det Shaw said.

    Police also carried out a search of a Lake Hāwea property where officers recovered methamphetamine, cannabis and three firearms.

    "With this operation police have caused significant disruption to a national supply chain that has been responsible for immeasurable harm."

    Enquiries were ongoing and officers would continue to target people causing harm through the sale and supply of methamphetamine.

    "Methamphetamine is a horrendous drug which and can have a devastating impact, especially on our youth and vulnerable people.

    "It affects not only the person using it, but their families, friends and their wider community."

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter