Tobias Nathan Lee died in the single-vehicle crash near Tarras. Photo: Mark Price

Police have released the name of the man who was killed in a crash State Highway 8A between Tarras and Luggate last month.

Police said he was Tobias Nathan Lee (47), of the Mackenzie District.

He died on November 12 when the vehicle he was driving left the road about 8.35pm that evening.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.