Man pinned by own car against house

A man was seriously injured when he was pinned between his car and his house yesterday in Wānaka after he got out of the vehicle and it rolled back on to him.

Police said in a statement emergency services were called to a house in Weatherall Cres in Wānaka about 4.50am, where a person had become trapped between a car and the house. The person was believed to be stuck for more than two hours before being extricated.

St John sent two ambulances and a helicopter. The patient was assessed, treated and flown by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Police confirmed the car rolled when the man got out and had pinned him to the house.

No update was available on the man’s condition.