Man who died on Wanaka waterfront named

The 39-year-old man who died at the Lake Wanaka waterfront earlier this week was a father of two and represented Waikato in rugby.

Police said Marc Morunga, of Hamilton, died after getting into trouble in the lake.

Mr Morunga had been holidaying in the area with his family when got into difficulty while in the water.

He received medical treatment on the scene but was later pronounced dead.

Mr Morunga was born in Upper Hutt and was a talented rugby player.

He won seven caps for Waikato between 2005 and 2006 and was regarded as a club legend at Te Rapa Rugby Sports Club in Hamilton. He leaves behind his wife and two young children.

His funeral will be held at Simplicity Funeral Home in Hamilton at 11am tomorrow. All are welcome.

The death has been referred to the coroner, police said.