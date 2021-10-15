Man who died while felling tree named

The Makarora man who died on Sunday has been named and a fundraising page set up online.

Hayden Blackburn (34) was killed while felling a tree on a property in Makarora.

On the Givealittle fundraiser page set up by Mel Barlow, Mr Blackburn was described as a committed father, wonderful son, fun-loving brother, loyal friend and devoted partner to his soulmate Charlene.

‘‘The void he has left in his family and his communities (both Makarora and Taumarunui) is huge,’’ Ms Barlow said.