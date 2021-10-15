Friday, 15 October 2021

Man who died while felling tree named

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    The Makarora man who died on Sunday has been named and a fundraising page set up online.

    Hayden Blackburn (34) was killed while felling a tree on a property in Makarora.

    On the Givealittle fundraiser page set up by Mel Barlow, Mr Blackburn was described as a committed father, wonderful son, fun-loving brother, loyal friend and devoted partner to his soulmate Charlene.

    ‘‘The void he has left in his family and his communities (both Makarora and Taumarunui) is huge,’’ Ms Barlow said.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter