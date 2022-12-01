Man's attempt to climb peak 53 times in 53 days under way

The Thurston family (from left), Breanna (17), Glen, Chantel (15), Jennifer and Natasha (12) stand together before hiking Corner Peak as part of the Turn the Corner imitative. PHOTO: ASPEN BRUCE

Glen Thurston started his first climb of Corner Peak today as part of his plan to scale the mountain 53 times in 53 days to acknowledge the annual suicide rate in the construction industry.

A group of more than two dozen gathered with him at the crack of dawn in the valley near Timaru Creek.

Representatives from Mates in Construction, Mitre 10 Wanaka, Dunlop Builders, Mt Aspiring College and the Wanaka Community Board joined Glen Thurston in the official opening of Turn the Corner.

"It has been one hell of a ride getting to this point and I’m so excited. I’ve met so many amazing people already and I’ve only really just been warming up," Mr Thurston said.

The hike is 7.75 km long and graded moderate, with a 1683m ascent to the Corner Peak summit.

Located in the Hawea Conservation Area, it is an estimated six-to-ten hour return trip.

Mr Thurston said the hike was about changing culture and getting people talking about their struggles with mental health.

"Suicide is everyone’s problem. We’re not mind-readers, but we can be compassionate. The thing that’s going to make the change is conversation, and that doesn’t cost a cent," Mr Thurston said.

He acknowledged the impacts of struggles with mental health were not limited solely to the person experiencing distress, but family, friends and work too.

Statistics from University of Otago research revealed on average 53 people within construction had taken their own lives each year since 2017.

Mr Thurston’s family were also at the opening ceremony.

During the 53-day event he will be joined by several community groups and businesses, and more than 40 have registered on the Turn the Corner website.

Registrations will remain open until all spots have been filled.

aspen.bruce@odt.co.nz