Merino Muster on Saturday

    Wanaka's Snow Farm. Photo: ODT
    Saturday is the day for Nordic skiers to hit the Snow Farm in Wanaka.

    The official World Loppet-accredited long distance Merino Muster race was scheduled for August but the event date and format had to be changed because of Covid-19.

    Skiers can still race informally on spring snow on Saturday in celebration of the annual event.

    The dress-up event requires competitors to wear masks in the start and finish areas.

    Athletes must record their race on their smart device to get a virtual result and medal.

    People can also complete the Virtual Merino Muster by cycling or running the race distance anywhere they choose by the September 20 cut-off.

