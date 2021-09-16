Merino Muster on Saturday

Wanaka's Snow Farm. Photo: ODT

Saturday is the day for Nordic skiers to hit the Snow Farm in Wanaka.

The official World Loppet-accredited long distance Merino Muster race was scheduled for August but the event date and format had to be changed because of Covid-19.

Skiers can still race informally on spring snow on Saturday in celebration of the annual event.

The dress-up event requires competitors to wear masks in the start and finish areas.

Athletes must record their race on their smart device to get a virtual result and medal.

People can also complete the Virtual Merino Muster by cycling or running the race distance anywhere they choose by the September 20 cut-off.