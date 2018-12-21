'Missing' woman safe and well

A police constable is stationed at the Wanaka end of the Motatapu Track this afternoon. Photo: Mark Price

An overdue tramper who was reported as missing is understood to have come out of a walking track between Wanaka and Arrowtown a short time ago.

Beau Child was due back yesterday from walking the Motatapu Track and when she failed to turn up, emergency services were contacted.

Her older sister Mel Child, in a Facebook post this afternoon, said: ''Beau has been found safe and well.

Beau Child. Photo: Supplied

''Had a delay during the hike and has just arrived at the Wanaka end.''

Police, who were making inquiries and were stationed at the Wanaka end of the track today, were yet to confirm Ms Child had been found.

Ms Child was thought to have set out on the walk on December 16. Police said she was adequately prepared and capable of completing the tramp.

According to the Department of Conservation the track is a three-to-four day tramp, and stretches 34km between Wanaka and Arrowtown.