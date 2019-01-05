MP saved man from dam edge

Hamish Walker and fiancee Penny Tipu. Photo: ODT

National Party MP Hamish Walker spent the first day of the year saving a life.

The politician was taking a walk with his fiancee Penny Tipu on New Year’s Day when they came across a man standing on a 15cm-wide ledge at the top of the Lake Hawea dam.

While Ms Tipu called police, Mr Walker skirted down the side of a grassy slope to where the distressed man was standing and talked him down from the ledge.

He then walked with him to the local petrol station, where he bought him some food and cigarettes to calm him down.

Police arrived about 20 minutes later. Mr Walker accompanied the man to the Wanaka police station and stayed until the man’s partner arrived.

Mr Walker, who is marrying Ms Tipu today, did not want to comment on the incident, saying he was trying to stay focused on his big day.

However, Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis confirmed Mr Walker had brought the 28-year-old man down from the ledge, which is about 10m above the churning water.

"He was heading up to have a walk with his partner when he saw a man in distress. He talked him into coming away from the edge of the dam. He was there, on the spot, and did a very good job.

"He calmed the situation down and then went back with police to the Wanaka police station, and waited with police until medical assistance arrived."

Det Snr Sgt Inglis said it was important to try to engage with people in this kind of situation, rather than turning away or being afraid of saying the wrong thing.

"He’s done a really good civic job of taking the time to engage, and talk him into coming with him and away from a dangerous situation, and then buying him some smokes and food to calm him down."

Det Snr Sgt Inglis said the result would have been "very nasty" if the man had not been talked down.

He said there had been speculation Mr Walker had been arrested, because he was seen getting into a police car.

Mr Walker and Ms Tipu’s wedding would be held at the special events centre The Port Molyneux School at Kaka Point just south of Balclutha. There would be about 120 guests, including 15 National Party MPs.Mr Walker’s family has strong roots in Balclutha, but his heritage is Scottish and Mr Walker (33) will be wearing a kilt as he watches Ms Tipu, who is 28 and Maori, walk down the aisle to a chorus of bagpipes.