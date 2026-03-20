Mt Iron housing development welcomed

An artist’s impression of the Mt Iron Junction development from the entrance of the park ing bay on State Highway 84. Vegetation height is representative of its size at planting. IMAGES: SUPPLIED

A major housing development seeking fast-track approval at the base of Mt Iron is an ‘‘exciting new project that’s meeting the changing demands’’ of Wanaka, a community housing chief executive says.

Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust chief executive Julie Scott said the planned Mt Iron Junction development, which lodged its fast-track consent application last month, was a good example of development close to the heart of the town.

‘‘[It’s] an exciting new project that’s meeting the changing demands of the community, and a fantastic location that’s going to provide new housing options for the people of Wanaka.’’

The proposed development, which sits at the base of Mt Iron at the intersection of State Highways 6 and 84, is backed by Wānaka local Steve Schikker and business partner Peter Greene. The development will create 250 homes, two public reserves, a daycare centre and other amenities at the gateway to the town.

Separate to the fast-track application, a petrol station, with an associated retail store, car wash and laundromat, has already been granted consent.

Ms Scott said the development was reflective of the needs of the community in Wānaka, where supply and demand in the housing market had fallen badly out of step.

‘‘We have significant housing issues where people are living in overcrowded or unsuitable living conditions because there’s simply not enough affordable rental stock or entry-level home ownership stock,’’ Ms Scott said.

Mr Schikker said the Mt Iron Junction development aimed to meet this area of demand, providing attainable housing by delivering ‘‘smaller, smarter, simpler dwellings ... to singles, couples and smaller families’’.

Of the 250 homes being developed by Mr Schikker and Mr Greene, application documents show there would be 20 one-bedroom units, 160 two-bedroom units and 70 three-bedroom units.

Earlier this week there were just seven one or two-bedroom properties available for rent in Wānaka on realestate.co.nz.

In addition to the 250 homes being developed, 13 sections — about 5% of the total — had been given to Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust, a not-for-profit, community-owned organisation which sought to provide affordable housing in Queenstown, Arrowtown, Wānaka and Lake Hāwea, the documents said.

This donation is known as an inclusionary housing contribution, which sees developers provide the trust with land which can then be used to develop affordable housing.

Often, these contributions take place as part of a negotiation between the developer and the council.

However, in this instance the developer approached the trust directly, Ms Scott said.

Inclusionary housing contributions are helpful, but not a ‘‘silver bullet’’ for fixing the housing problems in the Queenstown Lakes District, with over 250 Wānaka-based households on the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust’s waiting list.

‘‘This contribution is not going to have a significant impact on our waiting list, but it’s still 13 more families we can put into homes.

‘‘If every single developer contributed 5% of the sections they create to the housing trust it would be great, but it wouldn’t necessarily fix the problem,’’ Ms Scott said.

Getting on top of the issue would require further changes for development in the district, with possible government intervention, or the embrace of density, necessary to increase demand to meet supply.

‘‘We’ve struggled in the district, and probably across New Zealand, to embrace density, but that has to change.

‘‘If we’re doing it in the right spots, then it shouldn’t be an issue for the people who don’t want to see the beautiful old-town characteristics harmed.’’

ruairi.oshea@odt.co.nz