Mud flow risk in Wanaka

The Otago Regional Council this afternoon issued a precautionary warning to residents after inspections of the site of the recent 200ha Mt Alpha fire showed a heightened risk of muddy flows. Photo: ODT

A warning has been issued to Wanaka residents over concerns heavy rain could sweep ash and debris down Mt Alpha.

The Otago Regional Council this afternoon issued a precautionary warning to residents after inspections of the site of the recent 200ha fire showed a heightened risk of muddy flows and sediment run-off with heavy rain forecast over the next two days.

In a statement this afternoon the council said Mt Alpha between Stoney Creek and Waterfall Creek was identified as at risk during an inspection by its natural hazards staff.

"The recent fire has culminated in a large and potentially destabilised area of ash debris and loose soil.

Otago Regional Council and Queenstown Lakes District Council were working with Otago Civil Defence and Emergency Management to monitor the situation which could affect the area beneath Mt Roy down to the Wanaka-Mount Aspiring Road.

At this stage both the ORC and QLDC were taking a precautionary approach, with letters informing residents of the area of the potential hazard being hand-distributed this afternoon.