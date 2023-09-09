Named apprentice of year

Craig Burke, of Wānaka, has been named the Southern 2023 Registered Master Builders apprentice of the year. He is employed by Bayview Construction. He will go to the national final in Auckland in November.

Second place was awarded to Sam Hoskins, of Lake Hawea, who is employed by Dunlop Builders. In third place was Jackson Reardon, of Wānaka, who is employed by CDL Building.

All three were trained through BCITO and Te Pūkenga.