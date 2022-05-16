Nasa balloon grounded until weekend

PHOTO: NASA WALLOPS/BILL RODMAN

The Nasa super pressure balloon has failed to get off the ground in Wanaka yet again.

It was too windy and by 8.15am today the launch was canned.

It follows three failed attempts last week.

The United States space agency has spent several weeks preparing to send the 2.3-tonne stadium-sized balloon on a long-duration test flight around the southern hemisphere.

It first began launching super pressure balloons from Wanaka in 2015.

Due to poor weather forecasts this week, the next planned launch is this weekend.