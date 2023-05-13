Nasa prepares for second balloon launch

NASA's first launch of its super pressure balloon rises above Wānaka Airport last month. PHOTO: JEREMY CULPITT

Nasa's Wānaka operation is hoping it will be third time lucky as it prepares to launch its second super pressure balloon from the town’s airport this morning.

In a post to the Nasa Wallops Twitter account yesterday , the agency said the third launch window for the football-stadium-sized balloon would open today between 8am and 11.30am.

If the launch went ahead, roadblocks would be in place near Wānaka Airport for about 20 minutes just before the launch.

Balloon enthusiasts hoping to get the best view immediately after launch were advised to consider the hill on the Hawea side of the Red Bridge by Kane Rd or on the Hāwea Flat side of the Clutha River.

Speaking at a Q&A session last month, Nasa’s scientific balloon programme chief technologist Sarah Roth said the balloon held particular significance for the team, as its payload continued the research of an ill-fated mission that crash landed in the Pacific Ocean in 2017, just 12 days after launch.

From the University of Chicago, the Extreme Universe Space Observatory 2 (EUSO-2) science mission will detect ultra-high energy cosmic ray particles from beyond the Milky Way as they penetrate Earth’s atmosphere.

The MetService forecast for Wānaka today predicts morning clouds and light winds.

If successful, the balloon will mark Nasa’s final planned launch from Wānaka Airport for 2023.

The first balloon, which launched on April 16, has now circumnavigated the globe three times according to tracking data on Nasa’s website.

