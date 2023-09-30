One convoy at a time through pass

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A traffic convoy waits at Makarora to get through a slip on State Highway 6.

The convoys have been created to get traffic through a kilometre-long slip at Muddy Creek, which closed Haast Pass on Thursday last week.

The slip meant those in South Westland faced a 12-hour journey to get to Queenstown via Arthurs Pass before Haast Pass was opened to convoy traffic only.

The first convoys moved through the slip on Tuesday this week.

The convoy times are 8am, noon and 4.30pm. The Lake Hawea/Makarora convoy leaves first.

Once that convoy is through, the western side Blue Pools convoy group will start to move.

The road is the only direct route between Otago and the West Coast.

The SH6 route has been closed to normal traffic since torrential rain flooded the highway for up to a kilometre at Muddy Creek.