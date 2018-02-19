Otago snowboarder secures spot in Olympic final

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Wanaka snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has secured a spot in the final of the big air at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.
After finishing the first round of qualifying in 11th, the 16-year-old produced a second run score of 92 out of a hundred to temporarily give her the lead.
After a score of 72.25 for her first run, Sadowski-Synnott impressed the judges second time around. Anna Gasser of Austria finished as top qualifier, who made a strong statement with a score of 98.00. Just six competitors hit the 90s, which is a strong indication of how well Sadowski-Synnott's 92.00 stacked up.
She will begin Friday's final as the fifth best qualifier.
The day hasn't been as successful for the two Kiwis competing in the ladies ski half pipe.
Fellow Wanaka Olympian Janina Kuzma has finished with a top score of 67.80 to finish in 16th.
While Britt Hawes' best effort was 57.40 and finished in 21st.
Neither have made it through to tomorrows final.