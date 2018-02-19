Otago snowboarder secures spot in Olympic final

Zoi Sadowski Synnott competes during the Snowboard Ladies' Big Air Qualification at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Images

Wanaka snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has secured a spot in the final of the big air at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

After finishing the first round of qualifying in 11th, the 16-year-old produced a second run score of 92 out of a hundred to temporarily give her the lead.

After a score of 72.25 for her first run, Sadowski-Synnott impressed the judges second time around. Anna Gasser of Austria finished as top qualifier, who made a strong statement with a score of 98.00. Just six competitors hit the 90s, which is a strong indication of how well Sadowski-Synnott's 92.00 stacked up.

She will begin Friday's final as the fifth best qualifier.

Wanaka snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. Photo: Getty Images

The day hasn't been as successful for the two Kiwis competing in the ladies ski half pipe.

Fellow Wanaka Olympian Janina Kuzma has finished with a top score of 67.80 to finish in 16th.

While Britt Hawes' best effort was 57.40 and finished in 21st.

Neither have made it through to tomorrows final.