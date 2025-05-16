Pair safe and dry and Lake Wānaka capsizing

Lake Wānaka. FILE PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Two people have been accounted for after a sailboat capsized in Lake Wānaka.

Coastguard Wānaka Lakes president Jonathan Walmisley said a concerned person on shore alerted them to the capsizing at about 4.45pm.

Coastguard Wānaka was about to launch a boat but the two occupants of the boat were able to make their way to the shore themselves.

They were a bit wet and cold but sustained no injuries, Mr Walmisley said.

