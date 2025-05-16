Friday, 16 May 2025

Pair safe and dry and Lake Wānaka capsizing

    By Mark John
    PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Lake Wānaka. FILE PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    Two people have been accounted for after a sailboat capsized in Lake Wānaka.

    Coastguard Wānaka Lakes president Jonathan Walmisley said a concerned person on shore alerted them to the capsizing at about 4.45pm.

    Coastguard Wānaka was about to launch a boat but the two occupants of the boat were able to make their way to the shore themselves.

    They were a bit wet and cold but sustained no injuries, Mr Walmisley said.

    mark.john@odt.co.nz

     