Pair safe and dry and Lake Wānaka capsizing

Two people have been accounted for after a sailboat capsized in Lake Wānaka.
Coastguard Wānaka Lakes president Jonathan Walmisley said a concerned person on shore alerted them to the capsizing at about 4.45pm.
Coastguard Wānaka was about to launch a boat but the two occupants of the boat were able to make their way to the shore themselves.
They were a bit wet and cold but sustained no injuries, Mr Walmisley said.