Pair thrown from jet-boat into Clutha

Two Germans on a Clutha River jet-boat tour were thrown into the water after the boat apparently hit a rock yesterday.

The accident happened at the confluence with the Cardrona River about 12.30pm.

Police were called to the scene after a Mayday call from the jet-boat driver, but none of the four occupants, who were all wearing life jackets, was injured, and everyone made it to shore safely, Senior Constable Ian Henderson, of Wanaka, said.

The boat was badly damaged.

Maritime New Zealand has launched an inquiry with assistance from Wanaka harbourmaster Craig Blake.