Paraglider crashes near Wanaka

A Wanaka paraglider received moderate injuries after crashing on Treble Cone today.

Police said a statement emergency services were contacted about the incident at 1.20pm.

The Alpine Cliff Rescue team assisted the 44-year-old local man, who was then taken to Lakes District Hospital by helicopter.

An organiser of the NZ Paragliding Open, which is being held in the area, said he was not a competitor in the event.

He was understood to be an Australian man who lives in Wanaka.