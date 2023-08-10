Paraglider injured in Cardrona Valley crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital after crashing in Cardrona Valley, between Queenstown and Wanaka.
Emergency services rushed to the crash site on Snow Farm Rd just after 6pm today.
A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said two crews from Wanaka cleared an area for the rescue helicopter.
A St John spokesperson said the paraglider suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.