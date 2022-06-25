Saturday, 25 June 2022

Parking issue

    Opportunities to consider formalising parking alongside Lismore Park were raised at this week’s Wanaka Community Board meeting.

    Board member Ed Taylor said the need had been highlighted by trade workers parking along Plantation Rd.

    He said it was an opportunity to consider additional parking options.

    There are no formalised plans and the board said it would raise the issue it with council staff.

     

