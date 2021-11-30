Person 'critically' hurt after paragliding incident

A critically injured person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital after a paragliding incident near Wanaka.

A St John spokeswoman said the ambulance service received a call to the Treble Cone ski field at 12.46pm today.

She said one patient had been airlifted to Dunedin in a critical condition.

The accident occurred at the bottom of a cliff about half way up the face of End Peak, near the Twin Falls and Treble Cone access road.

Emergency services were called about 1.30pm Tuesday November 30.

Two helicopters attended. One was a local aircraft that dropped off members of an alpine rescue team.

The rescue helicopter then strop-lifted the patient from the mountain before carrying on to Dunedin.