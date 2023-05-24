Person pinned against house seriously hurt

The injured person was flown to Dunedin Hospital by the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Service. Photo: Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Service

A person is seriously injured after being pinned between a car and a house in Wanaka early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Weatherall Close, on the outskirts of Wanaka, about 4.50am after reports of a car crashing into a house.

Police said a person was trapped between the car and the house.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel spent about two hours freeing the person.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Service attended.

The person was assessed and treated at the scene for serious injuries before being airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.