Pilot considered landing on lake before emergency landing

The pilot of an amphibious plane considered landing on Lake Wanaka before he managed to land the aircraft successfully at the airport about midday.
The pilot was the only person on board and the plane landed without incident on the runway of Wanaka Airport about 12.05pm today.
It was understood the pilot was considering landing on Lake Wanaka, but chose instead to land at the airport due to the presence of emergency services.