Pioneer Energy pleased with experienced new director

Jacqueline Cheyne. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wanaka businesswoman Jacqueline Cheyne was appointed director of Pioneer Energy Ltd on Monday this week by the Central Lakes Trust, owner of Pioneer Energy.

Central Lakes Trust chairwoman Linda Robertson said the company was pleased to have secured such a highly qualified and experienced director.

"Ms Cheyne has more than 30 years’ experience in financial reporting and sustainability. She currently chairs the sustainability committee for Stride Property Group, the risk and audit committee for NZ Green Investment Finance and is a member of the XRB, chairing the project steering group for the development of the Aotearoa NZ Climate Reporting Standards, amongst multiple other directorships."

Her experience with climate risk assessment, sustainability and carbon reporting would prove extremely valuable to the Pioneer Energy board, Ms Robertson said.

The new board appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of long-standing board member Nick Lewis, who started his time with the board in 2015.

By: Staff reporter