Saturday, 8 October 2022

Pioneer Energy pleased with experienced new director

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Jacqueline Cheyne. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Jacqueline Cheyne. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Wanaka businesswoman Jacqueline Cheyne was appointed director of Pioneer Energy Ltd on Monday this week by the Central Lakes Trust, owner of Pioneer Energy.

    Central Lakes Trust chairwoman Linda Robertson said the company was pleased to have secured such a highly qualified and experienced director.

    "Ms Cheyne has more than 30 years’ experience in financial reporting and sustainability. She currently chairs the sustainability committee for Stride Property Group, the risk and audit committee for NZ Green Investment Finance and is a member of the XRB, chairing the project steering group for the development of the Aotearoa NZ Climate Reporting Standards, amongst multiple other directorships."

    Her experience with climate risk assessment, sustainability and carbon reporting would prove extremely valuable to the Pioneer Energy board, Ms Robertson said.

    The new board appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of long-standing board member Nick Lewis, who started his time with the board in 2015.

    By: Staff reporter

     

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter