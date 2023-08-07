Plan concerns A&P board member, chair

Wānaka A&P Show interim chairman Mike Scurr and show board member Dell Taylor are concerned the Heart of Wānaka plan does not cater to the show’s needs. PHOTO: MILO LONG

The Wānaka A&P Show would be "unworkable" if the proposed Heart of Wānaka (How) plan went ahead in its present form, concerned A&P show board members say.

In response, a How group member, Garth Falconer said he did not believe the plan would negatively impact the A&P show and thought a way forward could be found.

Last month, the Wānaka Upper Clutha Community Board was presented with a proposed plan for the future of the town centre.

The urban design plan was the result of two years’ work by business group How.

How formed in 2021 to come up with new town centre concept plans because Wānaka’s "growing pains" had led to concerns businesses were relocating to business parks.

But A&P show board member Dell Taylor and interim chairman Mike Scurr have reacted strongly to the plan.

"We believe that the changes will just make the show unworkable," Ms Taylor said.

"The A&P society, or the board, did not support the outline plan submitted by How," Mr Scurr said.

"It’s great there’s a plan and a vision but we couldn’t support this plan."

A key concern was the plan’s proposed development of Pembroke Park and Wānaka Showgrounds would significantly reduce the space available for the annual A&P show.

"All of the planting and so on ... it makes it virtually impossible to put in our 500-odd trade stores that we have at the moment," Ms Taylor said.

They said the show brought in an economic benefit to the town of more than $30 million.

"Its ability to make that cash injection to the Wānaka area would certainly be impaired by the [How] plan," Mr Scurr said.

A&P show members had met How members but did not feel their views were taken into account, they said.

"It’d be fair to say that we were asked for our voice. And we were heard, but we weren’t listened to," Mr Scurr said.

"It still comes out basically in a form that makes the show unusable," Ms Taylor said.

She believes the existing Wānaka recreation reserve management plan prevents the implementation of How’s proposed plan on land designated for use by the A&P show.

"The reserve is managed to meet the needs of the community, including to accommodate the primary functions of recreational sporting users, and to enable the Wānaka A&P show.

"If you’re going to put in landscaping that doesn’t enhance the show, then they’ve got a conflict."

How member Mr Falconer said his group had met repeatedly with A&P show representatives about the plan and he believed the concerns raised could be resolved.

"We don’t want the show to be unworkable at all," Mr Falconer said.

He was surprised by A&P show members’ comments at the community board meeting.

"We were all very surprised, a little bit disappointed.

We were meeting with representatives from the rugby club and A&P showgrounds and we showed them the various versions and ... we took it all of that on board ... and then a number of months later these two other people from the A&P show just turn up and say they’re not happy and not listened to."

It was perhaps a misunderstanding, he said.

"Maybe they just misinterpreted what was there.

"We’re not put off by it, we’ll just work through it."

Mr Falconer said How would continue to work with all groups to realise the community’s vision and aspirations.

Ms Taylor and Mr Scurr said it was important the A&P show was recognised as a key stakeholder.

Community board chairman Simon Telfer agreed the A&P show was an important stakeholder but added that it only used the park for a short period each year.

"I’m confident through further conversations Pembroke Park can evolve to the benefit of the whole community, including the A&P show," Mr Telfer said.

The community board will be talking again with A&P show representatives at a workshop this month.

— Milo Long, PIJF cadet reporter