Plan revealed

Plans for Aspiring House, a four-level retail and office development, have been announced for Three Parks. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Wānaka-based developer has applied for non-notified resource consent to build a four-level office and retail block on Tim Wallis Dr in Wānaka’s Three Parks subdivision.

The resource consent was lodged by Southern Lakes Property Trust Ltd and Roa Properties Ltd, collectively known as Roa.

Roa chief executive Mike Saegers lives in Wānaka with his family.

The former Integrity Homes director in September released plans for a 78-charger electric vehicle station, also in Three Parks .

Mr Saegers has released artist’s impressions of the building, which is the first stage of a wider mixed-use commercial development aimed at healthcare providers and the "work from home" community.

The master plan for Roa’s site was still being worked on and would be released in due course, he said.

Resource consents were lodged last week with the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Roa says in its assessment of environmental effects that it is not seeking public notification, and under section 95A of the Resource Management Act, public notification is not required for this application.

Roa also states "there are no special circumstances that warrant the application being limited notified [sic]" to neighbours.

Ms Saegers said the new commercial offering would consist primarily of private healthcare and premium office spaces.

Supporting amenities would include retail and eateries.

“Being able to develop a masterplan for the whole of the project allows for the creation of the right mix of commercial and retail tenants. It also allows for the inclusion of laneways and meaningful outdoors spaces that are pedestrian friendly and proportionate to human scale.

"They create a more intimate and relatable setting and will feel more appropriate to the Wānaka setting," he said.

The buildings had been designed with a focus on wellbeing, he said.

"Competition for talent in a working-from-home world is at an all-time high. Employers and workplaces need to be more attractive and create environments where end-users genuinely wanted to be," he said.

The project aims to meet the International Future Living Institute’s Zero Carbon Certification standard and if completed, would be the first in the southern hemisphere to achieve this standard.

Mr Saegers said strategies to achieve the standards had been identified at sustainability workshops.

Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2024, with staged development taking place over five to seven years.