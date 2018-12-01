Police say fireworks thrown from ute sparked scrub fires

Wanaka police are appealing for information about two scrub fires started by four men shooting fireworks from a ute early last month.

About 5.20pm on Friday, November 2, a roman candle-type firework was lit and fired from the passenger side of the ute on State Highway 6 near the Hawea Dam structure, police say.

That sparked a scrub fire on the bank on the west side of the road, which quickly spread to a forested area near five houses.

Constable Gregory Nolet said it took fire crews - including five helicopters with monsoon buckets - to extinguish the blaze, thankfully before it reached the homes.

Another roman candle firework was fired from the same ute from a car park at Cameron Creek near Makarora on SH6 about 6.30pm.

This also started a fire in a grass area, which was put out by the people in the ute, Const Nolet said.

The ute is described as a dark-coloured Mitsubishi Triton with a wooden deck. Four men aged in their mid-20s were seen in it.

Const Nolet said it was reckless and dangerous behaviour that put lives and homes at risk.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area at the time that saw the incidents, anyone who can identify the ute or the men in it.

• Conact Wanaka police on (03) 443-7272.