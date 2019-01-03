Police seek information after alleged rape at Lake Hawea

Police are seeking help from the public after the alleged assault and rape of a 22-year-old woman at Lake Hawea on Friday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis said the alleged incident took place down a grass bank a near Capell Ave not far away from the Lake Hawea Hotel which the woman left at 9.40pm.

A 23-year-old man had been arrested and charged with rape, unlawful sexual connection and male assaults female, Det Sgt Inglis said.

"While an arrest has been made, police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Capell Ave area at the time of the attack as it is possible the offender may have spoken to them.

"Anyone who heard or saw anything in the vicinity of the Lake Hawea Hotel between 9:40 pm and 10:30 pm on Friday 28 December, or spoke to a man in Capell Ave between those times, is asked to contact police," Det Sgt Inglis said.

The man appeared in the Queenstown courts yesterday and has been remanded in custody until Monday 7 January.

Anyone with information can contact police on 03 441 1615 or the Wanaka police station on 03 443 7272