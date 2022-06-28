Pond site to be transformed

Community suggestions for the redevelopment of the site of Wanaka’s former sewage oxidation ponds are being sought until July 10. PHOTO: ASPEN BRUCE

The site of Wanaka’s former sewage oxidation ponds is to be redeveloped for community use.

The ponds were decommissioned in 2009, and the 20ha site at 101 Ballantyne Rd was rezoned last year in the ongoing district plan review.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is formulating a plan to redevelop the site and is inviting community submissions.

Council sport and recreation manager Simon Battrick said the aim was to build a project that continued to support community needs.

"This is an important opportunity for sports clubs, groups and the community at large to put forward early ideas on what’s most needed on the Ballantyne Rd site and how it will complement existing facilities across the road at Wanaka Recreation Centre," he said.

"Connecting all the ideas of what the community wants on the site is the best part of the masterplan process and provides for what we need now, and into the future.

"Our vision is to get more people more active more often and the masterplan will lay the best possible foundation for this to happen," Mr Battrick said.

Boffa Miskell has been contracted by the council to help draft the masterplan.

Boffa Miskell landscape architect Megan Ash said she was looking forward to working with the community to gather feedback.

"Our goal is to develop a masterplan that can improve the site and enable it to grow with the community, providing further opportunities for sport, recreation and other open space activities in the Upper Clutha for future years," she said.

Community submissions to the "101 Ballantyne Road Masterplan" can be made online until July 10.

Two community pop-up sessions will be hosted from 10am-1pm, on July 2 at the Wanaka Recreation Centre and on July 3 at New World Three Parks.

-- Staff Reporter