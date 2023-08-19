Public help called for to prevent illegal trout fishing

Otago Fish & Game is calling for more public help after three men were seen illegally catching spawning trout with a net from Bullock Creek in the Wānaka town centre.

A member of the public witnessed the act on Tuesday, and informed the culprits their behaviour was illegal.

The men had left the area when Otago Fish & Game arrived to investigate shortly after receiving a complaint.

Large numbers of rainbow trout are entering Bullock Creek to spawn and can be seen clearly from the water’s edge in the town centre.

"Bullock Creek is an important spawning stream in the heart of town and no fishing is allowed," Fish & Game officer Bruce Quirey said.

"We are grateful for the tip-off we received, and we’re asking the public to record and report any other suspicious or illegal activity immediately."

Honorary Fish & Game rangers based in Wānaka have been alerted and will visit the creek regularly over the next week.

At this time of year, most rainbow trout are poor quality eating.

They lose condition as a lot of their energy goes into the spawning process.

"The oil content in trout and salmon is what gives their flesh a delicious flavour, however, a high proportion of that goes into their eggs and milt during spawning."

Spawning trout in Bullock Creek provided thousands of eggs that supported a huge lake fishery already under pressure, he said.

"So these culprits are not just taking a few trout but are potentially robbing the community of many more fishing opportunities."