Record turnout for vehicle showcase

Greg Murphy. PHOTO: EUAN CAMERON

Motorsport star Greg Murphy has lauded the Wheels at Wanaka event as an impressive showcase of vehicles.

The three-day show held in Central Otago during Easter attracted more than 40,000 visitors and more than 3000 vehicles.

Murphy, a New Zealand motor-racing identity and four-time winner of the Bathurst 1000 race in Australia, was enthusiastic about his visit to Wanaka.

"Wheels at Wanaka has to be one of the greatest shows celebrating all things vehicles anywhere in the world," he said.

He and rally drivers Ari Pettigrew and Otago’s Hayden Paddon took part in activities such as rally and ATV demonstrations.

Organisers had expected the show, which is held every two years, to attract a record crowd this year.

Such expectations were easily met and fine weather helped bring a turnout of more than 40,000.

The inaugural event in 2019 welcomed 12,000 patrons and 2021’s show attracted 24,000.

Australasia’s biggest all-vehicle show opened its gates to crowds of vehicle enthusiasts, competitors and visitors on Good Friday through to Easter Sunday.

Activities included an "earthmoving extravaganza", steam-engine pull competitions and a non-stop parade ground programme.

OceanaGold’s refurbished Cat 789 dump truck was an event highlight.

Visitors witnessed its might as it dumped nearly 200 tonnes of dirt in front of crowds.

"Giving thousands of people the chance to learn more about Oceana Gold’s Macraes operation has been a worthwhile and thoroughly enjoyable experience," open pit mine manager Pieter Doelman said.

Wheels at Wanaka is a charitable event.

General manager Allan Dippie said this year’s show "felt successful in every way".

"The volunteers and vehicle enthusiasts’ contributions were exceptional, the sun was shining, we had record numbers through the gate and everyone had a wonderful time."

Wheels at Wanaka is due to return in 2025.

