Friday, 8 October 2021

Rhythm and Alps festival-goers must be vaccinated

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    The Rhythm and Alps site in Cardrona Valley, near Wanaka. Photo: Otago Daily Times
    The Rhythm and Alps site in Cardrona Valley, near Wanaka. Photo: Otago Daily Times
    The South Island's biggest New Year's music festival is insisting people be fully vaccinated to attend.

    In a post on Facebook, organisers of the Rhythm and Alps music festival, near Wanaka, said the New Zealand Government has stated the use of vaccine passports will be mandated at large events and will most likely start from November.

    "This is a positive development towards ensuring that R&A will go ahead - if you wish to attend you will need to be vaccinated," it said.

    Organisers are urging festival-goers to get vaccinated now, not in December.

    "If you no longer wish to attend the festival under these terms, you are able to resell your ticket on our official resale platform."

    The mandate has ruffled some feathers, with a number of people sharing their outrage.

    "This is disgusting and a slippery slope to communism. god help us," one comment said.

    "This is absolutely disgusting we the people shld (sic) all stand together vaccinated or unvaccinated and not even bother going to these events if they dont make $ rules might change," said another.

    "Absolutely Criminal (sic) to coerce innocent Youths into getting an experimental injection," a third wrote.

    Every year, the Rhythm and Alps festival sells out, with about 24,000 people expected to attend.

     

    NZ Herald

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter