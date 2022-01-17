Monday, 17 January 2022

Serious crash near Wanaka Airport

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Diversions are in place on SH6 just south of Wanaka Airport after a serious crash early this morning.

    Police were informed of the single-vehicle crash at about 4.20am this morning, a spokesperson said.

    There was only one occupant of the vehicle, but police were unable to confirm the nature of any injuries at this time.

    Diversions were in place at the intersection of SH6 and SH84 diverting southbound traffic via Albert Town and Hawea Flat, while a diversion was in place for northbound traffic on SH6 near Luggate in the opposite direction.
     

