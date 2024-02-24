Starting small but going big

Posing for a photo by Jen Bunbury after the Puzzling World Mini Challenge are (from left) Theo Snyder, 7, Spencer Bunbury, 7, Zoe Bunbury, 4, and Penelope Snyder, 4, all of Wānaka. PHOTOS: REGAN HARRIS

On fire hose duty at the Challenge Wānaka waterslide in Pembroke Park last Friday (at right) are Ben Goddard (left) and Hemi Cordell of the Wānaka Volunteer Fire Brigade.

The festivities were part of the Challenge Wānaka Friday Night Showcase, a series of races aimed at various ages and skill levels all held in the town centre.

The Mini Challenge for pre-schoolers was followed by a super sprint triathlon for amateur competitors, before giving way to the evening’s main event, the Tri NZ Oceania Cup.

Wānaka race director Jane Sharman said close to 80 elite athletes from around the world took part.

