Strong turnout at lakefront service

Clear skies and relatively warm temperatures in Wānaka saw about 800 people gather for the Anzac Day Dawn Service at the town's lakefront.

The crowd, which surrounded the main stage on all sides, were lead through a rendition of both Australian and New Zealand national anthems before hearing speeches by Retired Navy Lieutenant Commander Lyal Cocks and Mount Aspiring College pupil Laura Watkins.

The service also included a flyover by two WWII-era Tiger Moth biplanes, which took off from Wānaka Airport.

A crowd of about 800 listens as Mount Aspiring College pupil Laura Watkins (17) speaks at the Anzac Day Dawn Service on the Wānaka lakefront this morning. Photo: Regan Harris

Nysa Leon of Wānaka, who attends the service every year to honour her grandfather who served, was humbled by the number of people in attendance.

"It was a good turnout. I was really impressed with the younger families here."

- Regan Harris